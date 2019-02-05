Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Sharon L. Kinsel


Sharon L. Kinsel Obituary
Sharon L. Kinsel, age 57, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born in Erie, on August 24, 1961, a daughter of the late Ernest and Shirley Winders.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marsha; and two sisters-in-law, Judy and Joann.

Sharon was employed with Millcreek Community Hospital for forty years.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Edward Kinsel; daughter, Marlena Acosta; son, Jason (Leann) Kinsel; grandson, Lorenzo Acosta; sister, Helen (Chet) Fields; brother, George Winders; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2019
