Sharon L. Kinsel, age 57, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born in Erie, on August 24, 1961, a daughter of the late Ernest and Shirley Winders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Marsha; and two sisters-in-law, Judy and Joann.
Sharon was employed with Millcreek Community Hospital for forty years.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Edward Kinsel; daughter, Marlena Acosta; son, Jason (Leann) Kinsel; grandson, Lorenzo Acosta; sister, Helen (Chet) Fields; brother, George Winders; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2019