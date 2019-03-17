Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Shirley Ann Sanford Bayless, age 91, of 2030 Nagle Road, Erie, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Erie on September 4, 1927 daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Pataskin Sanford.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She was a homemaker and previously worked at Erie Resister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred T. Bayless.

She is survived by a son, Ronald Bayless and his wife Cathy of Erie, a daughter Barbara Yeaney and her husband Jerry of Raleigh, N.C., two grandsons, Colin Yeaney and Eric Bayless; a granddaughter, Kristi Smith and her husband Thomas of Erie; a great grandson Jacob Smith

Services and Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 17, 2019
