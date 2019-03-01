|
Stephen J. Dailey, age 69, of North East, passed away at his residence, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in East Brady, Pa., on May 6, 1949, the son of the late Thomas F. and Kathryn O. Murray Dailey.
Stephen was a lifelong member of the Gertrude Barber Center Community. He received honorary recognition for his service in maintenance at the Erie Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, and many awards for his personal achievements throughout the years. Stephen loved any and all celebrations so he could sing, dance and be with family and friends. He met his daily challenges head on without reservations.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Michael M. Dailey.
He is survived by three brothers Mark T. Dailey of Erie, Patrick C. (wife Kimberly) Dailey of Harborcreek and Matthew A. (wife Maureen) Dailey of Bay Village, Ohio, and two sisters Carol A. Dailey of Erie, and Mary L. Kuhns of Austin, Texas. Many nieces and nephews further survive.
A private service will be observed by the family at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Saturday March 2, 2019, with burial to follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. Gertrude A. Barber Foundation, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
