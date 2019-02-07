|
Tammy M. Mancuso, 47, of Erie, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born August 20, 1971, in Erie, a daughter of the late Alfred and Sharon Smith Mancuso.
Tammy enjoyed music, gardening, kayaking, and nature. She loved her long walks around her favorite places, Presque Isle and Scott Park. She considered herself lucky to have them near her home.
Tammy also volunteered at many places. She loved being a grandmother and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her companion, Daniel Szczesny; four children, Cynthia Horwath, Jamie Horwath, Caitlyn Wolf, and Jacob Smith; her sister, Pamela Mancuso (Adam); and brother, Robert Mancuso. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Cayleigh and Carter.
No calling hours will be observed. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street.
