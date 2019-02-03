|
|
Felician Sisters Congregation
Teresa Patora, passed on February 1, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Josephine (nee Smolinska) and Stephen Patora; loving sister of Helen Dubowski and the late Walter, Henry and Stephen Szymczak and SM Tyburcia Szymczak, CSSF; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat) on Sunday 2-5 p.m. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 p.m. in the Convent Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9 a.m. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St. Buffalo NY 14211.
Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019