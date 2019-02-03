Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent
600 Doat
Buffalo, NY
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent
600 Doat
Buffalo, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent
600 Doat
Buffalo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Patora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Teresa Marie Patora CSSF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Teresa Marie Patora CSSF Obituary
Felician Sisters Congregation

Teresa Patora, passed on February 1, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Josephine (nee Smolinska) and Stephen Patora; loving sister of Helen Dubowski and the late Walter, Henry and Stephen Szymczak and SM Tyburcia Szymczak, CSSF; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Felician Sisters and family will be present at the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Villa Maria) Convent (600 Doat) on Sunday 2-5 p.m. An evening Prayer Service will begin at 5 p.m. in the Convent Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9 a.m. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St. Buffalo NY 14211.

Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries