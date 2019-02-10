|
Thelma Bennett, 96, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 25, 1922, daughter of Harold Minor.
Thelma was very active in the Erie community, working at Saint Vincent Hospital for over 30 years. After retirement, she became a foster grandparent to many children for over 21 years. Thelma was an active member of Saint James AME Church in Erie, and was a part of the Missionary Society for many years.
She loved playing cards, was an avid and excellent cook, and enjoyed spending time with all of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Bennett, a son, Arthur Williams Jr., and a granddaughter, Cheryl Hilinski.
Thelma is survived by her grandchildren, Dan Williams (Mindy) and Art Williams (Terry). She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Shayla Hilinski, Stephon, Tori, Tasha, Seth, Quincy, and Rashad Williams. Thelma is survived by three great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Saint James AME Church, 236 E. 11th St., Erie, PA 16503, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m., with Elder Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street.
Memorials may be made to the Women's Care Center of Erie, 4408 Peach Street, Suite 101, Erie, PA 16509.
