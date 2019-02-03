|
Dr. Theodore B. Kalivoda, 88, Professor Emeritus, University of Georgia, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was a native of Erie, Pennsylvania. At the time of his death, he resided in St. Charles, Missouri, with his wife Deleta.
Dr. Kalivoda was professor of Foreign Language Education and Romance Languages at the University of Georgia 1967-1991. He was also Founder and Director of the American Language program, an English as a Second Language Program for international students at the University of Georgia. Subsequent to his retirement from the university, he taught at Grove City College, Pennsylvania as a visiting professor.
Prior to his service at the University of Georgia, he held faculty and administrative posts in foreign language and international affairs at Louisiana State University and Oklahoma State University. He was widely published and received several national awards for his scholarship.
Dr. Kalivoda served at U.S. universities as well as the U.S. government in various assignments overseas to foster international student and faculty exchange. He served in the Panama Canal Zone, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Venezuela, Spain, Korea and India.
He held degrees from Wheaton College, Louisiana State University, and Oklahoma State University.
Theodore is survived by his wife of 20 years, Deleta Shaw Kalivoda; his children, Kenneth (Tricia) Kalivoda, Kathy (Timothy) Powell, Beth (Rickey) Sewell, Dr. Karen Kalivoda, and Dr. Ted (Jennifer) Kalivoda; sister, Jean (the late Gerry) Garcia; sister-in-law, Barbara Kalivoda; his grandchildren, Christy (John) Stone, Brian (Krista) Powell, Laura Jayne (Greg) Power, Nick Kalivoda, Jessica Sewell, Katie Kalivoda, Reed Sewell, Ethan Sewell, Sophia Kalivoda, and Noah Kalivoda; and his great-grandchildren, Kathryn Grace Lane, Leah Powell, Caroline Lane, Willie Powell, Claire Stone, and Davis Power.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Kay Reed Kalivoda; parents, Nicholas and Marie Michalek Kalivoda; sister, Mary Raffles; and brother, Nicholas Kalivoda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PSP or American Kidney Association.
