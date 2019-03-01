|
Theresa Bogdanski (Ballard), 69 years old, and lifelong resident of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, at her home, on February 26, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Theresa was diagnosed with glioblastoma on October 6, 2018. Although the cancer took a toll on her body, it could not rob her of her spirit. For example, Theresa was determined to attend her son's wedding in Philadelphia, Pa., on November 3, 2018. Three weeks after surgery, with the help of a small army, Theresa successfully made it to Philadelphia and was able to celebrate with those she loved.
Theresa was born on September 9, 1949, the daughter of the late Orville and Rita (Kelley) Ballard.
She attended Academy High School and proudly worked as a certified nursing assistant for the Veterans Administration for the majority of her career. Theresa married William Bogdanski on July 2, 1971, and together they raised three children.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her infant brother William Ballard.
Theresa is survived by her husband William, three children and their families: Gabrielle Sterner and her husband Todd, residing in Palmer, Alaska and their four daughters, Breanne, Samantha, Tessa and Kathleen, William Bogdanski and his wife Kristen of Erie, Pa., and their two children, Madalyn and Michael, and Patrick Bogdanski and his wife Melanie, residing in Downingtown, Pa. Theresa is further survived by her sister Mary Costello and husband John of Erie, Pa., brother Michael Ballard and wife Kathleen of Talking Rock, Georgia, and Karl Ballard and wife Francine of Erie, Pa., her sister-in-law Rene' Bogdanski, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Theresa's proudest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. She spent countless hours reading to her grandchildren, playing my little pony, and chasing kids at the zoo, beach, Waldameer and Jefferson playground.
Once afraid to fly, Theresa learned she loved to travel with her family, and has been to Hawaii, Alaska, England, Ireland and Mexico, some places several times each. She was a generous, loving, kind, and loyal friend. Everyone who ever met Theresa would agree that she was selfless, always putting others before herself. Theresa left this world being a best friend to many.
Theresa had a strong, unwavering Christian faith and attended FlightPath Fellowship. She volunteered on the hospitality team, children's ministry, and was a faithful supporter of the laundry love program. The church and its members became a second family. Theresa always said how lucky she was to find a church as special as FlightPath. One church member said, "Theresa had a quiet and gentle way about her and a huge heart for anyone who crossed her path. She loved her children and grandchildren and taught them how to walk in Christ." Another church member said, "She was one of the most beautiful and unconditionally loving women I have ever known and I thank God daily for bringing her, and her presence into my life."
We want to sincerely thank the nurses and staff in the Sandpiper Unit (Elizabeth, Tammy, Victoria, Chalane, Christina, Maria, Jenny, Filly, and Anthony to name a few) and Great Lakes Hospice (Linda, Kayla, and Casey). To all of you, your laughter, fun stories, compassion and professionalism was appreciated and will never be forgotten.
Please join us for a celebration of life memorial service, officiated by Pastor Joe Gerhart, at FlightPath Fellowship, 4749 McMillen Drive, Erie, Pa., on Saturday, March 2nd at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Theresa requested contributions be made to FlightPath Fellowship, 4749 McMillen Drive, Erie, PA 16505, the Lindsay Graygo Memorial Scholarship through the Erie Community Foundation, 459 W. 6th St., Erie, PA 16507, or the Anna Shelter, .1555 E 10th St., Erie, PA 16511). Lastly, the best way to honor Theresa would be to perform random acts of kindness in her name.
