Services Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie 2502 Sassafras St. Erie , PA 16502 814 454 0156 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie 2502 Sassafras St. Erie , PA 16502 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Church Resources More Obituaries for Theresa Steadman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theresa I. Steadman

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers August 3, 1924 – February 9, 2019



McKean and all of northwestern Pennsylvania lost one of its most outstanding citizens and sweethearts on February 9th, with the passing of Theresa Irene "Tree" Steadman. We lost our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend at the tender age of 94. Her physical heart quit working, but her emotional heart, right until the end, was one of purest gold.



Theresa was kind, generous, unselfish, and hardworking her entire life. That's just the way she was.



Born in Erie, on August 3, 1924, Theresa's family moved when she was 8 years old to a small dairy farm on South Hill Road in McKean. Her parents were Frank and Anna (Ostrynic) Dylewski, who had six other children (Francis, Leonard, Clara, Joanne, Paul, and Richard "Dick"). Theresa and her four brothers and two sisters walked to school and worked on the farm after they got home. As the oldest girl in the family, she learned at a young age to work hard at all sorts of household chores, not to mention farm chores as well. This was before electricity came to South Hill Road. Unfettered by recipes, Theresa could cook and bake the tastiest food imaginable. Her pies were legendary, whether it was apple, cherry, peach, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, or anything else. Okay, wait, we're getting ahead of ourselves. Let's go back in time again.



A half-mile west of the Dylewski farm was the Steadman farm, where Theresa's future husband, Norman E. "Buck" Steadman, was also growing up in the midst of the Great Depression. After completing 10th grade in 1937, Buck dropped out of school to run the farm. Somebody had to do it. For years, Theresa walked by the Steadman farm going to and from McKean Joint High School, where she graduated in 1942. A budding romance began. During World War II, Theresa helped the wartime cause by working at Bliley Manufacturing in Erie, installing quartz crystals into radios, while Buck served on a destroyer in the South Pacific. Not long after his discharge from military service, Buck and Theresa were married on May 25, 1946, a day celebrated on many of their anniversaries by planting corn. Buck picked rhubarb flowers to put on the altar for their wedding at St. Francis Xavier Church in McKean. We still have that very same patch of rhubarb at the edge of the barnyard. We might see you there this coming May 25th.



They farmed with a team of horses until buying their first tractor (a John Deere B) in 1952. Mom worked day and night, in both the house and the barn. Their farm was food-rich and money-poor. In due course, they had five sons Pat, Dave, Den, Ed, and Lee. This led to a severe labor imbalance, with Mom doing nearly all the cooking, cleaning, washing, etc., while Dad had plenty of semi-skilled help in the barn and fields. It took until our teenage years to realize the full extent of Mom's never-ending responsibilities.



During the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, the NorStead farm was the center of activities for both sides of the Steadman-Dylewski family. Aunts and uncles and cousins were lured to our house by lots of happily served homemade cider and wine, unlimited popcorn and cookies, and fields and woods that stretched as far as you could see. By this time, ours was the only working farm left in the family.



Sadly, Buck died in 1986 from heart problems. Unable to live on the small vet's pension she received, Mom went to work in Erie at Morris Coupling. She worked hard as always, and was a model employee. She also kept the books for several years at Uncle Sam's Trading Post in Edinboro until she was 80.



Like her husband, Theresa was a whiz at math. Nobody ever needed to help them figure out the farm's finances. Big decisions were made jointly and cautiously. Always a child of the Depression, once in the 1990s, she took a free bus with other senior citizens to Atlantic City from Philadelphia (where her sons Pat, Den, and their families live). Each person was given a $10 roll of quarters for playing the slot machines at a casino. Mom never opened her roll of quarters, patiently watched as her companions lost their $10 (if not more), and then returned proudly with 40 quarters in her purse.



During her last years at the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center, Mom's math skills continued to flourish, often in the form of calculating her bingo earnings and what sorts of things she could do with that hard-earned cash, which once again came in the form of quarters. She participated avidly in social events at Sarah Reed, where she was a member of the Residence Council. Theresa was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish for 86 years, including 60+ years as a member of the Rosary Society.



Mom's knack for numbers was also reflected in her uncanny ability to remember the exact date and year of birth of everyone in her immediate and extended family, spanning four generations. Numbers played other practical roles in Mom's life. Every year, we canned lots of fruit and vegetables from our garden and orchards. We'd put up quart Mason jars of sweet pickles, dill pickles, pickled beets, pears, peaches, tomato juice, sauerkraut, etc. While the numbers of each type of food varied from year to year, the total number of Mason jars was always 365. Mom couldn't imagine not having a quart of something for every day of the year. Such habits fed her boundless enthusiasm and optimism.



Mom's cooking was really good. It was hearty farm cooking that included some traditional Polish dishes and lots of other things that we thought of as simply as American as apple pie. Okay, so we're finally back to the pies. Every Thanksgiving, Dad and each of their five worthless sons would ask Mom for an entire pie. We could choose (pumpkin, apple, peach, mincemeat, etc.). After our huge Thanksgiving meal, to which we always invited our entertaining, old, distant relative Frank Etheridge, each of us would settle in for a piece of our own chosen pie, after which trading was allowed, one piece at a time. We knew just how lucky we were. Not only did Mom and Dad provide us with an outstanding place to grow up in rural northwestern Pennsylvania, they taught us (through examples, not words) how to be generous to those you love. We're gonna miss you, Mom, every day. But that feeling will always be offset by how much we love you, and how much we appreciate all that you did for us through the years.