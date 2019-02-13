Erie Times-News Obituaries
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Theresa Steadman Obituary
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Patrick and Linda Steadman of Downingtown, Pa., David Steadman of Gainesville, Fla., Dennis and Diane Steadman of Yardley, Pa., Edward of Grand Forks, N.D., and Lee and Lori Steadman of McKean, Pa., and her brother and sisters-in-law Richard and Maryanne Dylewski of Wattsburg, Pa., and Patricia Dylewski of Erie. She is also survived by nine grandchildren Gary (and Paige) Steadman, Danielle (and Jason) Barbrow, Geoffrey (and Nicole) Steadman, Norman (and Jess) Steadman, Harrison (and Yoonhee) Steadman, Luke Steadman, Clay (and Kristin) Steadman, William Steadman, and Sarah Steadman. She survived also by 11 great-grandchildren, dozens of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a special niece and nephew Cheryl and Edward Brezinski of Erie.

Friends may call on Thursday at the Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Friday at St. Francis Xavier Church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.

Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Sarah A. Reed Senior Center, at 227 West 22nd St., Erie, PA 16502-2689, or AseraCare, 12664 Route 19 S, Waterford, PA 16441.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 13, 2019
