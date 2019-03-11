|
Thomas Andrew Butler, 87, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, March 9th, at his residence, following a brief illness.
Tom was born on February 27, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Edmund J. and Catherine S. (Horan) Butler.
He graduated from the Lakewood High School in 1950. While a student there, Tom learned wrestling skills as a Junior and became a mainstay as a Senior when he won the Ohio State Title at 166 pounds, defeating the State Champion to become the third State Champion wrestler in Lakewood High School history. Tom also participated in football and basketball at Lakewood. Following high school, during the Korean War, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, where he was later deployed to Europe, stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to Ohio and entered Kent State University in 1957 and was Captain of the Golden Flashes wrestling team and won the Mid-American Conference title at 155 pounds. Tom received his Bachelor's Degree in Recreation and later moved to Girard. He was employed as a Recreation Director, Store Manager and most recently employed at PHB Diecast, where he worked in machine set up, retiring from there.
Tom enjoyed woodworking and making hardwood furniture for family and friends, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan from 1946, when they were formed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary (Burligar) Butler in 2016; also by a sister, Mary Emily Ritz; and two brothers, William and James E. Butler.
He is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Martin (Michael), Christine Coon and Ann Brown (Randy); two sons, John Butler (Susan) and Michael Butler; a brother, Robert Alan Butler; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street, East, Girard. A Prayer Service will be held there on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 180 East State St., Albion, with the Rev. James Kennelley officiating.
Burial will take place in the St. John's Catholic Cemetery, will full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 11, 2019