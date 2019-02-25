|
|
Thomas Hartman, age 73, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Florida, following a brief illness.
He was born February 9, 1946 in Erie, a son of the late Robert D. and Winifred L. Sonnenberg Hartman.
Tom graduated from McDowell High School in 1964. He was the owner of Hartman's Barber Shop for over 40 years. Tom was a very social person who enjoyed visiting with his customers, whom he considered his friends.
He was a member of Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge #362, F&AM, Zem Zem Temple Shrine, Zem Zem Shrine Brass Band where he played the trombone, the Elks Club, Siebenbuerger Club and a lifetime member of the Erie Maennerchor Club. Tom was a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church where he was previously an usher and participated in the Bell Choir.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, golfing, winters in Florida at Heritage House Condos in Kissimmee. Tom enjoyed listening to all music, especially jazz.
Tom is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Sherry Martin Hartman; his children, Kelly (Lee) Gierczynski and Kim (Shannon) Hartman; grandchildren, Nathan and Emily Gierczynski and Brent and Kayla Hartman; his sisters, Carol (Tom) Durfee and Judi Casler. He is further survived by his cousins, Jonilee Condon and Richard Hartman, a brother in law, Barry Martin as well as 8 nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St (at Powell Ave.) on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. and are invited to attend the service at the Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16505 on Wednesday at 10 am with Rev. Robert Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th St. Erie, PA 16505 or Lakewood United Methodist Church.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 25, 2019