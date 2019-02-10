|
|
Thomas Michael Torti, age 66, of Erie, lost his valiant fight with Multiple Myeloma on February 7, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on May 31, 1952, the son of the late Basil and Bernice (Haisch) Torti.
Tom lives on through his wife and best friend of 40 years, Ortrud (Scholz) Torti, his sons; Michael Torti and his wife Natalie and Matthew Torti, both of Pittsburgh, and his sister Susan O'Brien and her husband Dr. Timothy O'Brien, and their children and grandchildren of Antigo, Wisconsin.
Tom was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, a rooted fan of Wisconsin sports and a proud shareholder of "The Green Bay Packers." He lived life to the fullest as a world traveler who appreciated diversity in culture, music and the arts. Tom had a natural capacity to energize. He brought out the best in others by laughing with them. "Live, Love and Laugh" was his motto. He made friends wherever he went throughout his life by sharing his gift of laughter.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date with friends and family. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Memorials may be made to The Flagship Niagara League flagshipniagara.org" target="_blank">(flagshipniagara.org), 150 East Front St. Erie, PA 16507, or to the .
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2019