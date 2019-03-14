Erie Times-News Obituaries
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Timothy B. Fall


1957 - 2019
Timothy B. Fall Obituary
Timothy B. Fall, 62 , of Erie, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born January 20, 1957, a son of the late Albert B. and Rose Marie Hebb Fall.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and received an Associated Degree in Marketing and Business from Gannon University.

He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and a longtime member of A.B.A.T.E. One of his greatest passions was Gold Prospecting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John S. and Michael J. Fall; and a sister, Marsha Fall.

He is survived by four sons, Cameron C. Fall and Chase A. Fall, both of Fairview, Pa., Matthew R. Smith of Lake City, Pa., and Kale V. Smith of Tennessee; one brother, Albert S. Fall of Henderson, Nev.; and one sister, Marilyn Fall of Wichita Falls, Texas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 14, 2019
