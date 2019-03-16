Timothy J. Heasley, age 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence in Erie, Pa. He was born on March 24, 1959, in Erie, Pa., the son of Barbara Smerker Heasley and the late (Francis) Connie Heasley.



Timothy was a retired, disabled member of the Heat and Frost Insulators, Local 2 Pittsburgh, Pa. He belonged to various clubs in the community, including the Slovak Club, the Fulton Club, the Siebenbuerger Club, and the American Legion.



Tim enjoyed being the life of the party and made many great friends at Clancy's, The Rathskeller, Nuova Aurora and the On Deck. His humor and retention of tiny details from many years ago will be greatly missed.



In addition to his father, Timothy was preceded in death by two nieces, Madison and Meredythe Schaefer.



He is survived by his daughter, Morgan, his mother, Barbara Smerker Heasley, a brother, Brad (Karen) Heasley, two sisters, Sherri (John) Schaefer and Tara Heasley (Danny Peneyra) of Cary, N.C., a niece, Jenna Heasley of New York City, and two nephews, Robert Heasley and Justin Schaefer. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.



Friends may call, and are asked to dress in casual attire, on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. on Monday at St. Luke Church. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge.



Memorial donations may be made to the ANNA Shelter and the .



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary