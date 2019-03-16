|
Tracey Ann Hemmis, age 52, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her residence. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 26, 1966, she was a daughter of Noreen (Matuszewski) Andrews and the late Ronald V. Andrews.
Tracey was a patient care coordinator at Bay City Ortho Care. Previously she worked for Green Prosthetics and St. Vincent Home Care.
Tracey was a Pittsburgh Penguins fanatic, watching and listening to every game. When the Pens weren't on, she watched other hockey games and attended the Erie Otters games. She's described by her family as the most loving wife and mother. She also loved her cocker spaniels and many friends. Tracey was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club. In life, she was content being with her family and watching hockey.
Besides her mother, survivors include her husband of 28 years, Gerald E. "Jerry" Hemmis; her son, Eric S. Hemmis; two brothers Paul Andrews, wife Annette and Michael Andrews; a sister, Lisa Meadors, husband Chris; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., and are invited to a funeral mass on Monday at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th St. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Suite 1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to the , 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Condolences and tributes may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 16, 2019