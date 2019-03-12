|
|
Veryl Calkins, known to friends and family as "Sonny," passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 76 years.
Sonny is survived by his three children, Scott, Marc, and Lisa; two grandchildren, Adam Elder, and Vanessa Elder; and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Veryl G. Calkins and Lucy Paradise Calkins; and his brothers, William "Bill" and Thomas "Tom."
In his early years, Sonny would help cultivate crops on the family farm on Station Road. During these years, he also developed his skills as a salesman, selling doughnuts and magazines door to door. After graduating from Harbor Creek High School, Sonny moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where he launched a successful business with friends, selling Culligan Water Softeners. He was also an accomplished salesman working for Sears in Syracuse, N.Y. and in the hearing aids field. Later in life, Sonny moved back to Erie and he realized his childhood dream of having a career in ventriloquism. Working with Officer Phil, he traveled around the country with Casey (his figure), performing shows for elementary school aged children. He found his life as a road warrior fulfilling. He would often talk about the adventures he had with the people he met with affection, from the teachers he collaborated with to the children he performed for.
Sonny was proud to be a Mason, holding membership with the Golden Triangle York Rite College No. 32, the Perry-Keystone Lodge No. 392 F&AM (past Commander 1990, 2005 and 2008), the Occidental Royal Arch Chapter No. 235 (past high priest six times), the Occident Council No. 41, and the Warren Commandery No. 63. He also served as Golden Triangle Worship Master in 1998.
A Celebration of Sonny's Life will be held at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m., and all are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. Perry Keystone Lodge No. 392 will conduct a Service on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Wales Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2019