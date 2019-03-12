Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Perry Keystone Lodge No. 392
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Perry Keystone Lodge No. 392
Resources
More Obituaries for Veryl Calkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veryl Calkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Veryl Calkins Obituary
Veryl Calkins, known to friends and family as "Sonny," passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 76 years.

Sonny is survived by his three children, Scott, Marc, and Lisa; two grandchildren, Adam Elder, and Vanessa Elder; and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Veryl G. Calkins and Lucy Paradise Calkins; and his brothers, William "Bill" and Thomas "Tom."

In his early years, Sonny would help cultivate crops on the family farm on Station Road. During these years, he also developed his skills as a salesman, selling doughnuts and magazines door to door. After graduating from Harbor Creek High School, Sonny moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where he launched a successful business with friends, selling Culligan Water Softeners. He was also an accomplished salesman working for Sears in Syracuse, N.Y. and in the hearing aids field. Later in life, Sonny moved back to Erie and he realized his childhood dream of having a career in ventriloquism. Working with Officer Phil, he traveled around the country with Casey (his figure), performing shows for elementary school aged children. He found his life as a road warrior fulfilling. He would often talk about the adventures he had with the people he met with affection, from the teachers he collaborated with to the children he performed for.

Sonny was proud to be a Mason, holding membership with the Golden Triangle York Rite College No. 32, the Perry-Keystone Lodge No. 392 F&AM (past Commander 1990, 2005 and 2008), the Occidental Royal Arch Chapter No. 235 (past high priest six times), the Occident Council No. 41, and the Warren Commandery No. 63. He also served as Golden Triangle Worship Master in 1998.

A Celebration of Sonny's Life will be held at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m., and all are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 11 a.m. Perry Keystone Lodge No. 392 will conduct a Service on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Wales Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now