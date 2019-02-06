|
|
Viola (Yola) M. Cavicchio Leone, age 95, of Erie, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie on December 1, 1923, the daughter of the late Anthony and Henrietta Iesue Cavicchio.
Yola was a member of St. Paul RC Church and their Rosary Altar Society. She loved cooking and baking, especially for St. Paul's Festival. She also enjoyed a good card game, but most important to her was the time spent with family.
In addition to her parents, Viola was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Leone in 2009; a son, John Leone Jr., and three brothers; Rudy, Aldo, and Ernie Cavicchio.
Yola is survived by her daughter, Mary Baniszewski and her husband Robert of Manchester, Conn.; two sisters, Sarah Cavicchio and Orie Iesue of Erie and five grandchildren; Christopher Leone and his fiancé Melanie, Nicole Hornaman and her husband Jeremy, Megan, Ryan, and Mandy Baniszewski. Yola is further survived by two great-grandchildren, Emelia and Everett Hornaman; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Leone, and several nieces and nephews.
Yola's family would like to thank the staff at Sarah Reed Retirement Center for the wonderful care and compassion she received as a resident there.
Friends are invited to call Thursday at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St., from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul's RC Church. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019