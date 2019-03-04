Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Cambridge Springs
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
Cambridge Springs, PA
Wanda Ruth Wiley, age 77, passed away on March 3, 2019, at Brevillier Village. Wanda was born on March 22, 1941, in Waterford, daughter of the late Seldon James Porter and Frances May Rowland Porter. She had worked for Talon Industries, H & H Tool and Die, and Edinboro University. She enjoyed animals, collecting owl figurines and helping others. Wanda volunteered at Ball Pavilion and Conrad House of Brevillier Village and was member of the North East congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Christine Marie Hall of Meadville; her daughter, Debra Yvone McAndrew and her husband, Dennis of Erie; her granddaughter, Jacqueline Myers of Saegertown; her grandson, Jesse Blakeslee of Pittsburgh; her great-granddaughter, Aunastasia Blakeslee; and her sister, Phyllis Porter.

Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs on Wednesday, March 6 from 1 until a time of sharing at 4 p.m. Interment will take place at Mill Village Cemetery. To send condolences, visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2019
