William "Bill" A. Craig, age 65, of McKean Township, passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born in Amherst, Ohio, on April 3, 1953, the son of Edna Mae Watson Craig of Elyria, Ohio and the late William Craig.
He resided in Cleveland, Ohio until moving to Erie in 1994.
He was employed at Sunburst Electronics. He was a member of the Amateur Radio Relay League and enjoyed amateur radios, computers, watching Sci Fi movies, and spending time with his granddaughter Eviee.
Besides his father, Bill was preceded in death by one son Zachary Craig and one niece Danielle Mooney.
He is survived by his beloved wife Shannon "Ginny" V. Leehan Craig, his mother Edna Mae Watson Craig, one granddaughter Evangeline Birnbaum, one sister Cindy Mooney (Jim), two nieces Alicia Pettingale (Jake) and Cody Rohrbach (Josef), one grandniece Rowan Rohrbach, and two grandnephews Malachi and Elijah Pettingale.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service there at 7:00 p.m. Private interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edinboro Food Pantry, 150 S. Perry Ln., Edinboro, PA 16412.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2019