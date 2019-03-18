|
William A. "Bill" Schubert, age 83, of Fairview Township, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at his residence. Born October 7, 1935 in Pittsburgh he was the son of the late William A. and Katherine (Cassidy) Schubert.
Bill graduated from Cathedral Prep, Gannon College, and Southern Illinois University earning his master's degree and having more than enough credits to receive his Ph.D. From the time he was a student teacher at the age of 20 until he retired 45 years later at the age of 65, Bill spent his entire professional life teaching the sciences at Girard High School and teaching GED classes at Penn State Behrend. When he wasn't teaching, he was working numerous second jobs.
As one of the co-founders of the German Cultural Society, he held various offices including two terms as president. He served on the board of directors of the Americo Federal Credit Union for many years. At one time he was the president of the American Federation of Teachers in Girard. Bill was a choir member of the Siebenbuerger Singing Society. Above all else, Bill was an honored and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and lifelong educator with awards too numerous to list.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Joseph Schubert; a daughter, Laurie Schubert Capuano; and an infant granddaughter, Mira Rose Ziesenheim.
Survivors include his loving wife of 21 years Betty (McCormick) Schubert; his children, Patricia Ann Schubert, William A. Schubert III, Linda Schubert Veith, Michael J. Schubert, wife Pamela, and Melanie Leberfinger, husband Terrance; son in-law Daniel Capuano; two step-daughters, Sherry Ziesenheim, husband Erik, and Christine Henderson, husband Bill; 11 grandchildren – Eric Schubert (Nancy-wife), Brian and Kyle Schubert, Emma and Linnea Henderson, Stephen and Rita Capuano, Jordan, Kayla, Molly, and Anna Ziesenheim; two great-grandchildren – Andrew and James Schubert; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of a service at 5 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Upper Room, 1024 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501.
Bill's family wishes to thank Kate and Emily from hospice as well as all of the kind nursing personnel at St. Vincent Hospital and Manchester Commons.
WE RAISE OUR GLASS ONCE MORE TO BILL "SCHUBE", "EIN PROSIT! WIR LIEBEN DICH!"
