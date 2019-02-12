Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of DeLand
115 E. Howry Avenue,
DeLand, FL
William Stanley Waiter


December 20, 1937 - February 8, 2019

William Stanley Waiter, 81, a loving servant of God, went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2019. Born on December 20, 1937, in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Stanley and Martha Love Waiter.

He was a 1956 graduate of Millcreek High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Barbara Joyce Bird, whom he married on June 27, 1959. He earned an Associate's Degree in Engineering from Penn State University in 1958. Soon after, he joined Riley Stoker company in Erie, Pennsylvania as a mechanical engineer, and he later joined the Energy Division of Zurn Industries, where he served as Vice President of Materials Management and was employed for over 30 years.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and cross country skier, and he faithfully served as a basketball referee and little league baseball coach for many years. He was a member of the Lowville United Methodist Church and Gideon's International.

He is survived by his devoted wife Barbara, his daughter Deborah Rogers (Kevin), of North East, Pa., his son Brian Waiter (Michelle) of Hummelstown, Pa., his son Barry Waiter (Danielle) of Cranberry Township, Pa., and his grandchildren Zachary Rogers, Brayden Waiter, Bella Waiter, and Matthew Waiter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Lowville United Methodist Church, with details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Lowville United Methodist Church or to a .

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2019
