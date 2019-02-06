|
|
Wilma (Toon) Tarto, age 97, of Erie, Pa., died Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was born in Tallinn, Estonia on July 7, 1921, the daughter of the late Villem and Antonina Toon and the wife of the late Henry Tarto who passed away on March 5, 1987.
Wilma came to the United States with her husband, Henry (whom she married on July 11, 1945), and their young son in 1949. They first settled in Corry, Pa. and then permanently in Erie, Pa. She was a homemaker and an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her son, Esko Tarto, and wife, Judy, of Fairview, Pa; her grandson, Ryan Tarto, and his wife Sheri of Ewing, N.J., and a granddaughter, Brittany Tarto, Fairview, Pa. Wilma is further survived by great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Zariah, Teddy, and a baby due August, 2019.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by a brother, Evald Toon, and sisters, Ludmilla and Eugenia Toon.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Road. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2019