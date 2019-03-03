|
HORNELL - Betty Mae Dugo, 97, of Hornell, passed away Friday, (March 1, 2019) at Elderwood. Born in Hornell on March 18, 1921, she was the daughter of Hubert and Onnolee (Quinn) Maxon.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Frank; her two sisters and their husbands, Janice (Nick) Pappas and Carrie (William) Lewis; and her granddaughter, Alicia Harkenrider. Betty is survived by her daughter, Sylvia (Terry) Harkenrider; and son, Tom (Mary) Dugo; granddaughter, Megan Harkenrider; great grandsons, Caleb and Zaine; along with many nieces and nephews.
Betty was born in 1921, joining with millions of others in the Greatest Generation. She went through the Great Depression and at the age of 20, heard the news of the Pearl Harbor attack on the radio.
Betty left Hornell and joined Frank in St Augustine, Florida, shortly after he enlisted in the US Coast Guard. They were married in the Cathedral of St Augustine on Dec. 26, 1942. They lived in St Augustine while Frank was in school to be a Coast Guard Radioman. Once training was complete Frank shipped out to the Asia-Pacific Theater of the War and Betty returned to Hornell and then to Elmira Heights to work in the Eclipse Munitions plant.
Shortly after returning from the war, Betty and Frank bought a home on Dennis Avenue in Hornell and spent the next 60 plus years enjoying Hornell, their friends and family and appreciating the peace and freedoms that Frank and so many others had fought for in WWII. Betty worked at EPSO Beverage in Hornell and managed the Elmhurst store on Erie Avenue for many years but her favorite place to be was at home. She loved looking out the west facing window to see the Purple Pink sky of the setting sun and watching deer come out of the woods on their way to the river. She loved to cook and bake, especially when family was home for Holidays. Her fig filled Italian Cookies, Angel Food Cake and Potato Salad were out of this world. After retirement Betty and Frank enjoyed many camping trips especially their annual trip to Deland, Florida for the month of March. She loved animals and adopted many cats who would show up at her door. Betty was a devoted Christian woman. She would help anyone who was in need, giving clothes or food or comfort. When the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Hornell was being built she provided meals for the workers and for many years taught Sunday School to the children. She babysat for many children without ever asking for pay, she just loved being with children. Betty loved her family, loved cleaning her house and having it spotless, and loved planting flowers all around the house every year. Most of all Betty loved God, reading the Bible and doing his will every day.
