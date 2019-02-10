|
HORNELL - Juanita Braswell, affectionately known as Mother Braswell, departed this life and entered her eternal home on Jan. 11, 2019.
Mrs. Braswell was born in Crenshaw County, Ala., to the late Ira Hamilton and Mamie Daniel Hamilton on July 11, 1922 and attended area schools in the town of Pinegrove.
Mother Braswell married Columbus Braswell on Jan. 3, 1943, in Fort Huachuca, AZ, while he was stationed in the United States Army. They moved to Niagara Falls, N.Y., in 1945. Mr. Braswell predeceased her on June 2, 1984.
Mrs. Braswell was employed for many years at the Carborundum Corporation until a health concern forced her to leave. She later made the decision to attend the Lillian Dora School of Beauty Culture in Buffalo, N.Y., and became a licensed beautician from 1961 until her retirement in 1983.
She answered God's call on her life and began working in ministry. She loved people and one of her greatest joys was to share her love of Jesus Christ with whomever she met.
As a result of her commitment to ministry, in 1967, she established the Independent Church of God in Christ in Lockport, N.Y., better known as the "Little Church on the Hill." Although the church eventually ceased its operations, Mother Braswell's dedication did not waver.
In July of 1978, she founded the Independent Church of God in Christ in Hornell, N.Y., where she served as pastor until 1997. She was ordained as pastor and overseer of Rehoboth Deliverance Ministry, Hornell, N.Y., in 1998. She stepped down as pastor in 2013 at the age of 91, however, Mother Braswell maintained her role as founder and overseer until her death.
She is survived by her children, James Michael Braswell (Nadrue) and Sandra Elane Searight (Arthur); step-brother, Pastor Eddie Adams; grandchildren, Victoria, Donna, Arthur and Andrea; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Rehoboth Deliverance Ministry, 112 East Ave., Hornell, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Rhoney Funeral Home, 1124 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019