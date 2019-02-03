|
ALMOND - Mary Jane Reid, 87, of State Route 21, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning (Jan. 28, 2019) at St. James Hospital in Hornell.
Born in Hornell, N.Y., May 28, 1931, the daughter of Elwood and Helen Ormsby, she had resided in the Almond area all of her life. On July 17, 1949, Mary Jane married Berwyn Reid, who predeceased her on April 23, 2004. She was a member of the Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church, where every August she would donate flowers. Mary Jane was well known in the area for all of the cooking and baking she did, one Christmas she baked over 12,000 Christmas Cookies. She provided over 440 biscuits for the Almond Historical Society's Strawberry Festival for many years. In her younger years, in her spare time when she wasn't baking she enjoyed to bowl. She enjoyed art, decorating cakes and drawing.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Berwyn.
She is survived by children, Scott Reid of Delaware, Doug Reid of Almond, Audrey (Gary) Ordway of Hornell, Gary Reid of Alfred Station and Darren Reid of Almond; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
A memorial service has been tentatively scheduled for early April and will be announced at a later date.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: the Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019