|
|
ALMOND - Priscilla M. Clark, 72, of Clark Road, passed away Thursday morning (Jan. 31, 2019) at St. James Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Priscilla was born Oct. 8, 1946 in Wellsville, to the late Clifton and Dorothy (Byam) Cornell. On March 27, 1965 in Alfred, she married LaVern C. Clark, who survives an resides in Almond.
In her early years, Priscilla had worked at the former First State Bank in Canisteo and as a clerk at Beaver Pharmacy. For the most part, she felt happiest as a stay at home mother and housewife who loved to make quilts both for herself and special orders. She and her husband sold many of their crafts, quilts and country style merchandise at the "Country Creations" gift store on Clark Road.
Time spent at the family cabin, camping and creating cherished memories with family and friends meant a great deal to her. But her greatest joy was her three grandsons who were everything to her. She loved them dearly and cherished the time spent with them whenever she could. Their grandmother's pleasant smile and warm hugs will always be remembered.
In addition to her husband LaVern of Almond, Priscilla is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and MaryBess Clark of Almond; her three wonderful grandsons, Cody, Hunter and Nicholas; four brothers, C. Bruce (Linda) Cornell of Almond, Larry (Lois) Cornell of Greenwood, Ronald (Christie) Cornell of Andover and Steven (Colleen) Cornell of Alfred; and several nieces and nephews.
Priscilla was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Russell Cornell; a sister, Donna Cornell; and a half-sister, Dawn Fuller; and half-brother, Royal.
At the family's request there will be no calling or services at this time. Memorial contributions in Priscilla's name may be made to either the UR Wilmot Cancer Institute, 111 Clara Barton St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437; or to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019