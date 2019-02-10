|
|
HORNELL - Ann Frances Fitzpatrick, 83, passed away early Friday morning (Feb. 8, 2019) at her home on The Circle, after a long illness.
Born in Hoboken, N.J. on Apr. 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Durkin) Hallisey. On Sept. 1, 1956 she was married in New Rochelle, N.Y. to Thomas John Fitzpatrick, who predeceased her in 2003 after 47 years of marriage. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her grandson, Benjamin Lewis.
Ann graduated from high school in New Rochelle and attended college in New York City. She resided in Alden, N.Y. before moving to Hornell four years ago.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell. Ann enjoyed reading and especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her loving family includes three children, Thomas John Fitzpatrick of Ft. Mill, S.C., Mary Frances Fitzpatrick of Hornell and Neil Edward Fitzpatrick of Attica, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Kathleen (Jon) Swift of Hornell and Thomas John Fitzpatrick of Ft. Mill, S.C.; three great-grandchildren, Julianna Swift and Audrina Swift, both of Hornell, and Rylan Lewis of Missouri; also her brother, Edward Hallisey of Carmel, N.Y.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Ann Frances Fitzpatrick.
There will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 16, 2019). Interment will be in Marilla Cemetery, Marilla, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the House of Mercy, 285 Ormond St., Rochester, N.Y. 14605.
Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the church.
Online condolences or remembrances of Ann are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019