|
|
WELLSVILLE - Arthur Lewis Havens, 92, of Wellsville, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday (Feb. 6, 2019) in Wellsville Manor Care Center.
Born April 13, 1926, in Wellsville, he was the son of Mett and Lucy Swort Havens. Art was a lifetime resident of Wellsville.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 74 years, Betty Halsey Havens; daughters, Glenn Louise (Jeffrey) Olsen of New Haven, IN, Genene Louise (Wayde) Wolbach of Virginia Beach, Va., and daughter-in-law, Darla Coats Havens of Wellsville; grandchildren, Andrew (Nikki) Havens, Jillian (Keith) Erwin, Anthony (Kelly) Havens, Melanie Wolbach, and Marvin Wolbach; seven great-grandchildren, Killian Groom, Greyson Havens, Destinee Power, Gary Havens II, Lydia Erwin, Katherine Erwin, and America Dodge.
In addition to his parents, Art was predeceased by his son, Gary Havens; a great-granddaughter, Andee Elaine Havens; and siblings, William Havens, Robert Havens, Jenny Crandall, Viola Winans, Lucietta Clark, Mildred Lowe, and Betty Jane Havens.
He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who were important to him.
He dearly loved his family! Art worked many years at the Ford Garage which changed names four times. He retired from Dresser-Rand after 26 years and also drove school bus many years for Wellsville Central Schools. He was a proud member of the Grant Duke Hose Company and this great love was passed down to his son, grandsons and granddaughters, and a great-grandson.
Betty reheated many a meal when Art returned from being at a fire. He was Fire Chief in 1972 during the flood caused by Hurricane Agnes. Art served on various committees at Trinity Lutheran and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed working with wood and Betty would paint what he made. Always a team!
Friends may call at First Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 470 North Main St., Wellsville on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 1-2 p.m., with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or the Grant Duke Hose Company.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Manor Hills where Art and Betty lived for 3½ years and also to the entire staff at Wellsville Manor where Art spent the last four months of his earthly life. These women and men showed love, compassion, and concern as well as professionalism. We also appreciate the visits by Pastor Willson and members of Trinity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019