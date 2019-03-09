|
BATH, N.Y. - Arthur W. Clark, 94, of Bath, N.Y. passed away on March 6, 2019 at Fred and Harriet Taylor Health Center. Arthur was born March 9, 1924 to Wardner Clark and Alice (Wheaton) Clark.
He married Mary Celia Hann on July 23, 1943. They resided on the family farm in Bath for 65 years.
Arthur was predeceased by his parents, Wardner and Alice (Wheaton) Clark; his wife of 72 years, Mary Celia (Hann) Clark; three brothers, Elmond, Erie and Leland; and one sister, Beatrice.
He is survived by one sister, Lydia; and one brother, Dewitt; his children, Jacob (Debbie) Clark of Bath, Reginald (Deb) Clark of Avoca, Sheila (Bill) Wagner of Bath; grandchildren, Nathan (Beth) Alderman of Bath, Jennifer (Alan) Beaty of Bath, Adam (Kristin) Clark of Bath; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Ainsley, Maddux, John, Riley, Paxton and Dominic; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He dedicated his life to his family, home and neighbors.
Arthur joined the US Army in February 1942 during WWII. He was attached to the 551st Anti Aircraft Artillery Battalion. He was a staff sergeant in charge of motor transportation in France, Austria and Germany. He earned 5 Battle Stars, a Bronze Star and a Good Conduct Metal. Specific battles included Ardennes, Normandy Beach, Central Europe, Rhineland and the Battle of the Bulge.
Arthur received his diploma from Wayland Central School.
Arthur was a life member of the Towelsville Grange and the Bath American Legion. Employment included Foster Wheeler, dairy and beef farmer, Haverling bus driver and retired from the Town of Bath Highway Department. For 14 years he worked at the Steuben County Fair greeting visitors at the Pioneer Museum.
Calling hours are being observed on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where his Funeral Service will be held at the conclusion of calling at 1 p.m. with Reverend Barre Butts officiating. His Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Clearview Cemetery Cohocton, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kanona Fire Department or an organization of your choosing.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019