TYRONE, Pa. - Bert Edwin James Clark, 51, of Tyrone, Pa. died Tuesday morning (March 12, 2019) at Hillview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Altoona, Pa. after a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 8, 1967 in Hornell, N.Y., son of the late Bert E. Clark and Linda S. (Knight) Bacon, and raised by his step-father, Richard L. Bacon, Sr.
Surviving are his father, Richard L. Bacon, Sr. of Bellwood, Pa; four siblings, Ronaland M. (Don) Boyd of Roaring Spring, Pa., Amy M. (Barry) Noel of Riggles Gap, Pa., Richard L. Bacon, II of Scranton, Pa. and William M. (Misty) Bacon of Bellwood, Pa.; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Bert was a 1986 graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School. He was formerly employed as a carpenter and also a lineman at Figure 8 Communications. He attended school for the craft of upholstery which in turn sparked his interest and love of leather craft. Bert was an avid fisherman and a member of the reenactors group at Fort Roberdeau. He was a member of F.O.E Bellwood, Pa., Blazing Arrow Hook & Ladder, Tyrone, Pa. and United Veterans Home Assoc, VFW & American Legion, Bellwood, Pa.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc. Bellwood, Pa. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, Pastor Randy Zitterbart officiating.
The family suggests that contributions in Bert's memory be made to Bellwood Sportsmen Club, P.O. Box 312, Bellwood, Pa. 16617, earmarked for youth fishing tournaments.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019