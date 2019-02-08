|
|
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Dennis Burns, 65, of Ormond Beach, President and Chief Executive Officer of the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
It was always the aspiration of Dennis to lead a local United Way. He was the President and CEO of the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties since November 2015 and his leadership was responsible for the implementation of the Community Impact model locally.
Dennis grew up in Hornell, N.Y. and was very proud of his small town beginnings. He attended Hornell High School and moved to the Central Florida community to attend the University of Central Florida. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. Dennis worked for the Orlando Sentinel before completing a stint as a Loaned Executive for the Heart of Florida United Way in Orlando, Fla. Following that time, he joined the Heart of Florida United Way full-time in Resource Development and began his 20-plus year career with the team. In 2015, he joined the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties as the President/CEO and was responsible for the successful implementation of Community Impact, the increased advocacy of the ALICE population, and increasing the community's engagement with United Way.
Dennis was an incredible leader that cared deeply for his local community. He believed in the mission of United Way and in seeing a more prosperous life for all. Dennis was involved on many local boards and committees including: Flagler Cares, Commission on Homelessness for Volusia & Flagler Counties, One Voice for Volusia and VMA Education Committee. He was a member of the Daytona Beach Rotary and a graduate of Leadership Daytona.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Burns, and their three children, Cameron Robert Burns, Carlyn (Ryan) Linker and Charisse (Adam) Bitner; sisters, Margaret Burns and Roberta (Farris) Riggsbee; brother, David Burns; grandchildren, Kelsey and Kyle Linker and Emma and Hailey Bitner; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents and brothers, Eugene and Thomas Burns, predeceased him.
A celebration of life memorial service for Dennis will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Ave., Ormond Beach, Fla. 32174.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Way of Volusia/Flagler County.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019