|
|
DANSVILLE - Dennis C. Cox Sr. passed away peacefully in his home March 13, 2019 surrounded by his love ones after a hard fought battle with brain cancer.
Dennis was born in Dansville on Oct. 12, 1951, the second child of Richard and Helen L. (Applin) Cox. Dennis served as Patrolman for the Dansville Police Department from 1974 to 1994, retiring after 20 years of service. He also worked for Dansville Central School District for 32 years as bus driver from 1978-1999 and retiring as the Director of Transportation in 2010.
Dennis loved working with the community he was born and raised in and found his calling engaging with the youth of his district.
In addition to his father and mother who predeceased him in 2001 and 2017, respectively, Dennis is also predeceased by his brother, Richard L. Cox Jr (1992).
Dennis is survived by his loving sons, Dennis Jr. and Eric; his daughter, Tammy Kenney; his loving and devoted friend, Christine Briggs; brother William (Lisa) Cox; sister, Jackie (Richard) Fronk; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his loyal friends, Robert Waltman, Kirk Walker, Randy Pike, Donny Hamler and too many more to name.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, March 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Dansville Foursquare Church, 49 West Ave., Dansville, N.Y. 14437. A memorial service will be held for Dennis at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 22 at the church. Burial will be private in Greenmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Carl & Ann Myers Cancer Center, C/o Foundation of Noyes Health, 111 Clara Barton St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019