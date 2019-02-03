|
|
ALMOND - Donald B. Brink, 88, of Twin Valley Terrace, passed away Saturday (Jan. 26, 2019) at Elderwood At Hornell.
Born in North Hornell, N.Y., Dec. 3, 1930, the youngest son of Walter and Eleanor (Saunders) Brink, he had resided in the Almond area the majority of his life. He was a graduate of the Hornell High School Class of 1948, the Rensellaer Polytechnic Institute and earned his Master's Degree in Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1956. After college Don joined the Naval Reserves which took him to California for several years.
Don was active in Hornell as president of the Hornell Young Adult Civic Council and was part of the "It is well in Hornell" Movement, and in the Hornell Symphony Chorus under Dr. LaMan. Don was employed by the New York State Department of Transportation, where he served in various capacities but retired as a Professional Engineer. Don was among the first to settle in the Twin Valley Terrace subdivision and had the honor of having the access road name after him "Brink Road." He was a member of the Almond Union of Churches where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Trustee and in other various volunteer positions. He was also active in the church's choir.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Lorna (Schreck) Brink on Feb. 20, 2017; a grandson, Tye Dickinson; and two brothers, Erving and Robert Brink.
He is survived by two daughters, Sonja (Thomas) Dickinson Jr. of Blossburg Pa., and Tara (Jeff) Rudgers of Hilton, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Trace Dickinson, Cassie Dickinson, Troy Dickinson, Chloe Maytan and Scott Rudgers; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Almond Union of Churches, Rev. Charles Emerson officiating. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery in Hornell at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family of Donald Brink requests that memorial donations be sent to the Almond Union of Churches.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019