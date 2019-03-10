ARKPORT, N.Y. - Eleanore Lorraine "Ellie" Burzycki, 88, of 27 East Ave., Arkport, died Tuesday evening (March 5, 2019) at her home, following a wonderful life.



She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on Feb. 23, 1931 to Joseph and Clara Ciesielski. Ellie was raised on Sunnyside Avenue, a name that seemed to fit her personality! She graduated from Riverside High School in 1949 where she concentrated in secretarial studies.



She was married to the late Longin "Lon" Ludwig Burzycki, the love of her life, in 1956 at St. Florian's Church in Buffalo. Lon brought her to Hornell shortly after they were married where he was currently living. They were lucky to celebrate 53 wonderful years together.



Ellie and Lon re-located to Arkport in 1958 after purchasing the cable franchise for Arkport Television. Ellie put her secretarial skills to use and kept the books for their business.



She was employed for the past 39 years by the Hornell City School District. Ellie loved her job, her students and fellow employees. They kept her going after Lon passed and it broke her heart to retire in June 2018. She also served as crossing guard for the Arkport School District for 22 years.



Ellie was passionate about sports. Whether it was hockey, baseball, golf, basketball, soccer or car racing she enjoyed chatting about the games. But her favorite sport was football and her beloved Hornell Red Raiders. She also enjoyed playing cards, gambling and sitting and visiting with friends on her porch at 27 East Ave. Ellie loved kids and they loved her in return. This was evident when the H.H.S. Class of 2012 dedicated the 78th edition of the Hornell-Maple Leaf Yearbook to her. She was very proud of this award.



Eleanore was a member of the Arkport American Legion/Auxiliary Post #1248, the Hornell American Legion, the AMVETS No. #245, the Hornell Elks Lodge, and the Hornell Association. She enjoyed her weekly visits to these establishments. She was always looked after and cared for by her fellow members.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Longin; her brother, Richard Ciesielski (the late Elizabeth Ciesielski); and infant son, Eugene.



She is survived by her daughters, Judith Green of Arkport, (and her children Jared and Elanna), and Heidi (Jamie) Rankin of Ormstown, Quebec (and their children Hallie, Kellan and Kendall); her great-grandson, Xavier (son of Jared Green); her best friend of 80 years, Evelyn May of Tonawanda; and several nieces and nephews.



A party in her honor was held on her 88th birthday Feb 23. It was truly of celebration of her life. She was blessed with an outpouring of cards, wishes, stories, flowers and gifts but most of all the love and laughter of those who attended.



A service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Ellie's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to: The Arkport American Legion, 1 Carter St., Arkport, NY 14807



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019