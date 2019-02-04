|
|
SYRACUSE - Mrs. Frances (Cimilluca) Lamacchia, 89, of Syracuse, N.Y., passed away on Feb. 2, 2019 with her family by her side.
Frances was born to the late Samuel and Rose Cimilluca on June 30, 1929 in Mattydale, N.Y. She married the late Frank P. Lamacchia on Sept. 28, 1946. They were married for 67 years.
She is survived by her five children, Catherine Lamacchia, Charles Lamacchia and wife Julie, Rosanne Moen and husband Arthur, James Lamacchia, and Marion Smith; her beloved sister, Rosemary (Cimilluca) Root; her aunt, Connie (Cimilluca) Russo; and her sister-in-law, Marian Cimilluca. She was predeceased by her brother, Samuel Cimilluca Jr. Grandmother of Charles Lamacchia, Jr., Jacqueline Raczkowski, Ryan Raczkowski, James Lamacchia, Michael Kidder, Samantha Smith and Nicole Smith. Great-grandmother of seven Matthew, Ryana, Lyla, Alexa, Gianna, Charlotte and David. Frances leaves behind over 35 beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren and many friends.
Frances was a devoted wife and mother, entertainer, amazing cook and caregiver to her family. She was a partner with Frank in the automotive business in Hornell and Syracuse. Frances was Department Head Manager for Sears and Roebuck Co. Frances was a well spirited woman who reminded us of the great generation she came from. She enjoyed entertaining friends, playing cards, gardening, music and dancing. She was a long-standing member of Holy Family Church and St. Ann's Church of Hornell. She will be remembered for her exceptional commitment to her husband and family. Frances was a phenomenal woman and a hard act to follow. She was a woman of class, style and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass in celebration of Frances' life at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Drive, Syracuse, N.Y. Entombment service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home, 3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road) North Syracuse, N.Y. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate in support of , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 4, 2019