HORNELL - Francine Colón, 54, of Hornell passed away on Friday (March 8, 2019) following a brave and courageous battle with cancer.



Born in the Bronx on Nov. 11, 1964, she was the daughter of Daniel and Sylvia (Robello) Colón.



Francine grew up in Plattekill, N.Y. and attended Wallkill High School. She later graduated Arlington High School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (Class of 1982). After graduation she attended Marist College in Poughkeepsie where she majored in social work.



She was an accomplished dancer and was employed for many years as a dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. She had also been employed as a fitness coordinator at All Sport Fitness Center in Poughkeepsie. She resided in Los Angeles, Calif. for many years and held various jobs from working for a match making service to a sales clerk at Nordstrom Retail Store, was an office manager at Blockbuster, and later as an office administrator.



In 2012 Francine became a resident of Hornell and had been employed for a time at Tractor Supply as a sales clerk. She enjoyed dancing & cooking.



Francine was preceded in death by her father Daniel Colón and her sister Stephanie Feringa. She is survived by her brother, Daniel (Michelle) Colón of Fultonville, N.Y.; her sister, Joyce Colón of Maryland; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



At Francine's request there will be no calling hours. Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Francine's family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Noyes Memorial Hospital and CareFirst Hospice for their attentive care and affection.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



To leave an online condolence, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary