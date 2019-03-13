|
CANISTEO - Gary A. Cline Sr., 54, of 25 Pine St., passed away early Monday morning (March 11, 2019) shortly after arrival at St. James Hospital after becoming ill at his home.
Born in North Hornell, Dec. 24, 1964, the son of Gary and Laverna Neu Cline, he had resided in the Canisteo and Hartsville area all his life. Gary was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, class of 1984, and had been employed as a ski lift operator at Swain Ski Resort.
Gary enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping, but especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Gary A. Cline Jr. in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Tanya Cline of Canisteo; his mother, Laverna Cline of Howard and his father, Gary Cline of Bath; two daughters, Linda (Allen ) McGregor of Canisteo and Rebecca Cline of Canisteo; one step-daughter, Cherokee Miles of Canisteo; four step-sons, Brian Miles of Hornell, Zackary Miles of Canisteo, Travis (Sabrina Cowburn) Miles of Hornell, and Clancey Miles of Canisteo; two sisters, Marlaina (Jay) Bennett of Howard and Kimberly (Bill) Pfitzenmaier of Howard; one brother, Mark (Rosalie) Cline of Canisteo; four grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends at the Hornell United Methodist Church, Webbs Crossing Road in Hornell on Friday (March 22, 2019) from 2 until 4 p.m. at which time a Memorial Service will be held with Pastor Gary Miles Officiating. A dinner will follow at the church. Burial will be Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Camp Star, % Marianne Kalec, Treasurer, 261 Middle Road, Horseheads, NY 14845.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019