HORNELL - Geraldine (McLaughlin) Kneale (Gerrie) passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Feb. 5 2019).
She is survived by Gary W. Kneale (husband), Megan R. Kneale (daughter) with Anthony E. Sophia (fiancé), KirraRikki Kneale-Leary (granddaughter), Tyler-Joseph A. Sophia (grandson), Karen A. Kneale (sister-in-law), Kathy (McLaughlin) and Jack Cloherty (sister and brother-in-law), and James and Kathy McLaughlin (brother and sister-in-law). As well as immediate family she was survived by many that saw her as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and much more.
She is preceded in death by Elmer J. McLaughlin (father), Regina M. (Moran) McLaughlin (mother), Arthur L. Kneale Jr. (father-in-law), Lorraine A. (Schiller) Kneale (mother-in-law), and Craig R. (Ricky) Kneale (brother-in-law).
Gerrie was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Dec. 6 1949,and grew up in Massapequa Park, N.Y., graduating from Farmingdale High School in 1968. She went to school for computer programming and with that degree worked in the Empire State Building and the United Nations. Gerrie also got her CNA and worked at Sue's Rest Home, Hornell Gardens, and Fred and Harriet Taylor Nursing Home. She then was an assistant manager at Sugar Creek, then worked at Walmart being an accomplished TLE manager and an assistant manager of the store.
She loved nothing more than being surrounded by family, friends, and her pets. Gerrie was loved by everyone who crossed her path, including the stranger she picked up on the road.
Calling hours will be at the Bender-Brown and Power Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell on Monday, Feb. 11, from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. A brief funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 8 p.m., Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes that you donate to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019