WAYLAND/AVON - Heather A. George Mirijello, 39, passed away Sunday (Feb. 3, 2019) at her home in Avon. Heather was born Sept. 16, 1979 the daughter of Linda Barnhart and Jeffery George.
Heather grew up in Wayland and was a 1997 graduate of Wayland-Cohocton Central School. She graduated from Alfred State College with a degree in nursing and from Ithaca with a massage therapy degree. Her most recent employment was at Bristol ID Technologies in Lima.
Heather enjoyed many hobbies throughout life that included making soap, candles and she had a passion for organic gardening. However it was Heather's free spirit that took her to many places throughout the United States and the world over the years. She loved to travel and some of her destinations became home which included Hawaii, Italy, Costa Rica, England, France, Spain, Arizona, California and finally settling back in western New York for the past 10 years or so. Heather had a big heart and always took care of the underdog. She was especially close to her brother Joshua who passed away in April of last year.
Heather was predeceased by her father, Jeffery George; and her brother, Joshua George. She is survived by her mother, Linda George (Bill Towner) of Dansville; her nephew, Brennin; her grandmother, Donna Barnhart of Wayland; and her grandfather Larry Barnhart of Cohocton.
Heather's family and friends may call Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 from 1-4 p.m., at the St. George-Stanton Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Heather's funeral service and interment will take place later and at the convenience of her family.
Contributions in memory of Heather A. George Mirijello may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, NY 14572.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019