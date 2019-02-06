|
|
INDEPENDENCE - Ida M. Hess, 89, entered into the presence of Jesus on Tuesday (Feb. 5, 2019) at home, surrounded by family.
Mrs. Hess was born on Aug. 24, 1929 in Pequea Township, Pa. to Howard M. and Fannie (Martin) Eshleman. On Aug. 1, 1953, in New Danville, Pa., she married Lester H. Hess, who predeceased her on Oct. 4, 2014.
Ida devoted her life to the care of her husband and family.
Ida is survived by three sons, Lester (Rachel) Hess, Jr. and Timothy (Rachel) Hess, both of Independence and Jay (Sandra) Hess of Andover; four daughters, Arlene (William) Eddy of Belmont, Kathy (Roy) Sommers and Lois (Eugene) King, both of Harrisonburg, Va. and Yvonne (Nathan) Reber of Independence; a brother, John (Jo) Eshleman of Willow Street, Pa.; three sisters-in-law, Arlene Eshleman and Verna Hess, both of Pa. and Joyce (Lee) Mummau of Ohio; 30 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, she was predeceased by three brothers, Clayton (Kathryn) Eshleman, Chester Eshleman and Howard Eshleman; four sisters, Barbara (Jacob) Lefever, Mabel (Jacob) Harnish, Cora (Paul) Kilheffer and Ruth Eshleman; two brothers-in-law, Harold Hess and Benjamin Hess; two sisters-in-law, Elsie (Earl) Swartzentruber and Miriam Hess; a grandson, Kendall Hess and a grand-daughter-in-law, Sharla King.
Ida loved her family, church family and neighbors. In many ways, through her acts of kindness and hospitality, her neighbor was anyone with a need. She was very supportive of the mission and ministry of her husband. Where he went, she was glad to be by his side. She was a member and attended Phillips Creek Mennonite Church where her husband pastored for many years.
Between her and Lester, Ida was the humorous one. She enjoyed the reaction of telling a funny story. To her, laughter was truly good medicine. It was natural and first nature for Ida to overlook a weakness, be forbearing in a difficult situation or unconditionally accepting. She was always appreciative of the people around her and the circumstances she found herself in. In her later years, she enjoyed a good game of Scrabble or working a jigsaw puzzle with her children as they took over the role of caregiver.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Gospel Fellowship Church, 4996 Hood Road in Belmont. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. also at the Gospel Fellowship Church. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ida's name may be made to Phillips Creek Mennonite School, C/O Lester Hess, Jr., 2360 CR 22, Andover, NY 14806.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019