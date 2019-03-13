HORNELL, N.Y. - James L. "Jim" Bacon, 72, of 160 East Ave., Hornell, died Friday afternoon (March 8, 2019) following a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Hornell on Aug. 25, 1946, he was the son of Frederick and Mildred (Hann) Bacon.



Jim grew up in Hornell and attended Hornell High School. He enlisted in the US Army in 1964, and served his country for 21 years. He is a Vietnam Veteran and was stationed in several places around the world, including Vietnam and Germany. During his years of service, Jim received many awards and decorations, including the Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Devices, and the Expert Badge (Rifle) Medal. He retired as Staff Sergeant E6 in 1986.



Following his honorable discharge from the US Army, Jim returned to Hornell and began working for John Giles in Arkport as a delivery truck driver. He retired in 2008. Since that time, Jim has enjoyed his retirement years watching NASCAR and especially enjoyed rooting for Tony Stewart.



Jim first married the former Sharon (Townsend) Coleman on Sept. 8, 1973. Years and circumstances pulled them apart, but on April 13, 2002, they were remarried and were fortunate to spend four years together before her death on July 11, 2006. Jim was also predeceased by his parents and two brothers, infant Jeff Bacon and Charles Bacon in 2011.



Surviving are his daughter, Regina Darrin of Hornell; two sons, James Bacon and Mike (LeeAnn) Bacon; grandchildren, Shelby (Ben) Dewey of Hornell, Bethany (Sean Kellogg) Darrin and Payton Darrin of Hornell, Cheyanne Bacon of Hornell, Mason Drew and Breydon Drew of Hornell, and Jessica and Christopher; his beloved great-granddaughter, Nora Dewey; six brothers, William Bacon, Roy (Debbie) Bacon, Ron (Wanda) Bacon, Larry (Diane) Bacon, Richard (Donna) Bacon, Philip (Joan) Bacon; sister, Elaine Bacon; sister-in-law, Debbie Bacon; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family of James L. "Jim" Bacon will receive friends on Friday, (March 15, 2019) from 3-6 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A funeral service with military honors will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 6 p.m. Final interment will be in Rural Cemetery.



In recognition of Jim's service to his country, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff. Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019