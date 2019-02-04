|
|
Janice Ethel Ludwig, 93, passed away Thursday morning (Jan, 31 2019) surrounded by her family. Formally of Arkport, N.Y., Janice had been living in Georgia with her family for the last few years.
Janice went to heaven to be with her husband Neil Ludwig, parents, Fred and Marian Canfield, sister Marian Bailey, brother Bob Rail and children Frederick Kemp and Julie Byron
She is survived by three children, Kathy Doan of Madison, Ga., James (Denise) Kemp of Covington, Ga., and Mark (Lisa) Ludwig of Seattle, Wash. Janice also has many grandchildren who she enjoyed getting to spend time with, Nicole (Jason) Parnell, Amanda Byron, Allison (Derek) Speaker, Victoria Ludwig, Elizabeth (Brian) Westberry, Kathryn Kemp, Maranda Kemp, Trenton Kemp, Zayden Kemp and Kurt Kemp. In addition, Janice had eight great-grandchildren who she adored, Sarah, Samantha, Grace, Hudson, Alex, Aubrey, Willow and Kaitlyn.
When Janice wasn't spending time with her loved ones, she was either watching the New York Yankees, reading a good novel or shopping "Will you take me to Walmart?"- Janice Ludwig.
Janice will be most remembered as the Gold Star Mother of Arkport. She was not only a caretaker for her children and grandchildren, but anyone who entered her home.
At Janice's request, there will be no calling hours. There will be a burial service at a date that is to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations to be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Arkport.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 4, 2019