Home

POWERED BY

Services
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Buena Vista Wesleyan Church
Cty. Rte. 69
Canisteo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hosmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. Hosmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce A. Hosmer Obituary
WOODHULL, N.Y. - Joyce A. Hosmer, 79, of State Route 417, Woodhull, passed away very unexpectedly on Thursday morning (Feb. 7, 2019) at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.

Born in Troupsburg, N.Y. on July 29, 1939, Joyce was the daughter of Luman and Madeline Prutsman Schenck. She was a 1958 graduate of Jasper Central School.

On Sept. 28, 1958, she and Bernard R. Hosmer were married at the Jasper Methodist Church. Joyce was a homemaker and stay at home Mom, a role that she cherished. She was a member of the former Jasper Grange and was a member of the Jasper Senior Citizens group. She and Bernard were very active members of the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church in Canisteo.

Joyce built her life around her family. She cared for her children physically and spiritually and celebrated their accomplishments.

She truly loved being Grandma to her dozen grandchildren and 14 greats. Her spare time was spent tending to her floral gardens and attending auctions with Bernard.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bernard Hosmer of Woodhull; her children and their partners, Pam and Cliff Miller of Corning, Rick Hosmer of Jasper, Kevin Hosmer of Hornell, James and Denise Hosmer of Hartly, Delaware, Charles Hosmer of Avoca, Peggy and Robert Lubberts of Woodhull and Jennifer Gunn and Scott Bingham of Conesus; grandchildren, Stephanie (Josh) Ballance, Kelly Erskine, Stephanie Miller, Stephen Miller, Michael (Samantha) Miller, Brianna (Ken) Mullins, Zachery Hosmer, Adam Hosmer (Sara Bauer), Shelby Hosmer (Ray Mauro), Nolan Lubberts, Noah Lubberts, Alexandria Lubberts, Sierra Gunn, Cole Bingham and Ella Bingham; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Morris (Ruth) Schenck of Greenwood and Georgia, and Dale (Helen) Schenck of Greenwood; sisters, Linda (Dale) Campbell of Avoca and Mona (Rick) Dray of Rexville; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday, Feb. 11 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m., at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, County Route 69, Canisteo, N.Y. Pastors Dan Pickering and Stephen Paul will officiate.

Burial will follow in Woodhull Cemetery.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.