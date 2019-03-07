|
DANSVILLE - Marilyn V. Gilbert, 91, passed away early Monday evening (March 4, 2019) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville following a short illness.
She was born in North Almond, N.Y. on Oct. 9, 1927, a daughter of the late William and Cora (Henshaw) Ellis. On Sept. 4, 1948, she was married to Harold Miles Gilbert, who predeceased her on Jan. 20, 2016. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Willard "Bud", Eugene "Gene" and Robert Ellis.
Marilyn was a retired unit clerk at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville. She was a former Den Mother and Troop Leader for Cub Scout Troop 41 and Boy Scout Troop 87. She was also active with the Girls Scouts Troop as the cookie chairman and a former 4H leader. She was the former volunteer chairman for the Livingston County and Dansville Blood Drives for Noyes Memorial Hospital. She volunteered until age 88 for Blood Pressure Clinics throughout Livingston and Steuben counties. She was a life member of the Daniel Goho Post #87 Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Frank J. Casbolt VFW Post 6780 Ladies Auxiliary and the Livingston County Legion Auxiliary where she served in many different capacities in each group.
She was a member of the South Dansville United Methodist Church. Marilyn was a member of the Lake Erie Region Car Club, the Veterans Motor Car Club, a member of the Genesee Valley Car Club, the Chemung Valley Antique Car Club, a member Antique Car Club of America and the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Randy) Pike of West Sparta; two granddaughters, Jennifer Pike of Silver Springs and Barbara (Chad) Lindsley of West Sparta; a special grandson. SSGT Gregory La Faye of Dansville; a great-grandson, Hudson Lindsley; a special niece, Amanda Delosh; first cousin, Sharon Quintos; special friend Andy Shay and two sons.
A memorial service was held today at 11 a.m. at the South Dansville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Gregory White officiating. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Dansville. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, 271 Main St., Dansville. Online condolences may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the South Dansville United Methodist Church, County Route 46; or the Canisteo Valley Historical Society, PO Box 123, both of Arkport, N.Y. 14807.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019