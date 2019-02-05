|
TROUPSBURG - Marjorie B. Welch, 75, of Troupsburg, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville, N.Y.
Born in Batavia, N.Y. on Dec. 12, 1943, Marge was the daughter of the late Clarence and F. Irene (Lathrop) Acker. She was a graduate of Jasper Central School.
On Oct. 28, 1961, she and Kenneth A. Welch were married on the Acker homestead in Jasper. Marge was employed by Westinghouse and later Phillips Lighting in Bath for over 38 years. She also was a partner to her husband Ken on their family farm in Troupsburg. She enjoyed gardening and spending time in the outdoors. She and Ken worked very hard to provide for their family and to keep their farm operational.
Ken preceded Marge in death on Aug. 29, 1997. She was also predeceased by her sister, Gertrude Vaughn and her daughter-in-law, Amanda Welch.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Richard and Sherry Welch of Troupsburg, Jeremy Welch of Troupsburg, Darla and David Kendall of Dansville and Susan and Jeff Schubart of Roaring River, N.C.; her grandchildren, Kenny Welch (Kim), Felicia Welch, Taylor (Bobby) Willis, Megan Welch, Jamie (Nicole) Miller, Brittany (Kendall) Weldborn, Brooke (Hayden) Prevette, Jordan Schubart and Valerie Schubart; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Leon (Roberta) Acker of Woodhull, Harley Acker of Jasper and Audrey (Bill) Erway of Troupsburg; her sisters-in-law, Patricia Welch of Troupsburg and Kay Drake of Woodhull; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. Funeral services will be held there on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Adrian Essigmann officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019