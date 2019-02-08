Home

Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Hornell, NY
Mary E. Hawes

Mary E. Hawes Obituary
ALFRED STATION - Mary E. Hawes, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning (Feb. 6, 2019) at her home on County Route 68 (Crosby Creek Road).

Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Friends are invited join her family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 12, 2019).

Interment will be in the Seneca Union Cemetery, Valois, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to St. Ann's Academy.

A complete obituary will appear Sunday in The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 8, 2019
