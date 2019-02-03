|
ROCHESTER/HORNELL - Mary Teresa (Boessneck) Egger, 94, of Rochester and a native of Hornell, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Jan. 31, 2019) at St. Ann's Home in Rochester.
Born in Hornell on Sept. 12, 1924, she was the older of two daughters born to the late Richard and Dolores (Kiely) Boessneck. After living for several years in Port Jervis, N.Y., Mary returned to Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School, Class of 1942.
Mary attended business school, worked for a short time at Bausch & Lomb, and then began a long, successful career as a secretary in the Transportation Department at Building 205, Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester.
For many years, Mary liked taking long walks throughout her neighborhood in Greece, N.Y. and enjoyed vacationing at Lake George every summer. Mary also loved birds and squirrels, and fed them year-round for as long as she was able. She was an avid reader as well. Throughout her life, even after retirement from Kodak, Mary was devoted, thoughtful, and generous with her niece, nephews, and their families. A truly sweet person, she freely gave of herself, expecting nothing in return.
Mary was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Elizabeth (Boessneck) Rahmlow; and her brother-in-law, Raymond Rahmlow.
Her loving family includes three nephews, Raymond (Jane) Rahmlow of Honeoye Falls, James (Mary Kay) Rahmlow of Fairport, and Michael (Christeen) Rahmlow of Pittsford; one niece, Christine Rahmlow of Fairport; two great-nieces, Katie and Jaclyn; four great-nephews, Christopher (Alexandra), Gregory (Kylie), Jeffrey, and Kevin; one great-great niece, Claire; and one great-great-nephew, Harrison.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Mary T. (Boessneck) Egger.
There will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 7, 2019). Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Hornell.
Those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Hornell Public Library, 64 Genesee St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the church.
Online condolences or remembrances of Mary are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 3, 2019