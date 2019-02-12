HORNELL, N.Y. - Maureen Lynn Bossard, 72, of 93 ½ Maple St., Hornell, died unexpectedly Friday morning (Feb. 8, 2019) at her home.



Born in Hornell on April 6, 1946, she was the daughter of John and Janet (Osterhout) Schwartz.



Maureen grew up in Canisteo and was a graduate of Canisteo Central School (class of 1964). She later became a licensed X-Ray technician through St. James Mercy Hospital and had been employed for about 4 years as an X-Ray technician at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, N.Y.



Deciding to continue her education, she earned her Accounting Degree at Ithaca College and, for about five years, worked at Arthur Anderson Accounting in Toledo, Ohio. Changing careers once again, Maureen purchased a tractor-trailer and worked as an independent truck driver and also drove truck for J.B. Hunt Trucking of Little Rock, Ark. Finally, Maureen purchased a tractor-trailer with a "tanker" and, again, drove truck as an independent driver. She retired about seven years ago and had resided in Hornell for the past four years.



In addition to her parents, John and Janet Schwartz, Maureen was preceded in death by her sister, Jewell Schwartz.



Survivors include her brother, John "Jack" (Barbara) Schwartz of Orlando, Fla.



At Maureen's request, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Maureen's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6932 Arlington Road (2nd Floor), Bethesda, MD 20814