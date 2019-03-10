Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Bartell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy E. Bartell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy E. Bartell Obituary
HORNELL - Nancy E. Bartell, 77, of Pearl Street, passed away late Friday afternoon (March 8, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, in the presence of her loving family.

Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Friday (March 15, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday (March 16, 2019).

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now