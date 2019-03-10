|
HORNELL - Nancy E. Bartell, 77, of Pearl Street, passed away late Friday afternoon (March 8, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, in the presence of her loving family.
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Friday (March 15, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday (March 16, 2019).
A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019